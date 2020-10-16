Henrietta A. Graves
Union - Henrietta A. Graves, 74, of Union, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Graves; brother, Ralph Lee Crutcher; sister, Norma Jean Linville. She is survived by her soulmate, David Vocke; sisters, Sherry (Richard) Edwards and Mary Dover; brother, Bill (Gladys) Liedtke; nephews, Brian (Leslie) Edwards, James (Regina) Edwards, Richard C. (Gail) Edwards and Lee (Jennifer) Liedtke; niece Jean (Dion) Hernandez; great nieces and nephews, Patrick, Amanda, Dillon, Josh, Taylor, Trenton, Toby, Ally, Mackenzie and Landon. Services will be held at the privacy of the family. Memories and online condolences can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com