Park Hills - Henry "Hank" J. DiMezzes, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence in Park Hills, KY. Originally from Philadelphia, PA, Hank graduated from Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and relocated to Cincinnati, OH to pursue a career as a buyer and later Director of Fashion at Pogue's Department Store. After retirement, Hank was a devoted volunteer at Our Daily Bread, helping feed the homeless. He also developed a passion for painting and studied art at Baker-Hunt Art & Cultural Center in Covington, KY. Other interests included travel, tennis and cooking. He is survived by his loving partner of 57 years, Frank "Bro" Dempsey of Park Hills, KY. He also leaves behind Kristin DiMezzes Brodeck (niece) of Lansdale, PA, Cathy Nowland Shotzberger (niece) of Hatboro, PA, Clark Nowland (nephew) of Ft. Wright, KY and 5 great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:30AM-12:00PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 326 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011. A funeral service for Hank will follow the visitation at 12:00PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019