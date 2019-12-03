|
Henry Eggie Jr.
Alexandria - Henry L. Eggie Jr., age 79, of Melbourne, KY went to be with the Lord our Savior on December 2, 2019. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Navy until being honorably discharged in 1964. Henry worked for Emery Industries for 35 years before retiring. Henry enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, camping and watching UK Wildcats basketball games. Henry was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy (Bravard) Eggie, sisters; Sandy Eggie and Bonnie Waller, Granddaughter Michelle Watson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Marilyn Eggie (nee Seibert), sister; Sue Eibeck, son; Michael (Donna) Eggie and daughter; Sherry Baker. He is survived by his grandchildren; Jennifer (Ray) Burwick, Heather Ayres, Stephanie (Brad) Burkart and Amanda (Dylan) Reis. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. At Henry's request, services will be private. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
