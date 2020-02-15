|
|
Henry Geesner Jr.
Cincinnati - Henry W. Geesner Jr. (Feb. 1, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2020), beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Reidinger) Geesner. Devoted father of Ron (Debbie) Geesner and Terry (Jacque) Geesner. Loving Grandfather of Matthew (Logan), Andrew (Jamie), Bryan (Jillian) and Tony (McKenna) and seven Great Grandchildren (Aubrey, Callie, Brooklyn, Ellie, Jenson, Otto, and Maverick). Henry passed away at the age of 91. He was born in Owensville, OH, and was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Henry was a dedicated worker of 44 years for American Laundry. Visitation at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. on Monday (Feb. 17) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Saviour, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Tuesday (Feb. 18), 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020