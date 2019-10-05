|
|
Henry J. Comarata
Cincinnati - Comarata, Henry J. Went to heaven on Tues. Oct. 1, 2019. Loving husband of Phyllis Comarata née Hudson, for 71 years. Father to 3 children, Dianne Sweeney, (Carl), David Comarata, Barbara Prather (Jim), 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, at St. Antoninus Church, 1600 Lindemann Rd. at 9 AM followed by a Mass at 10 AM. Burial at St Joseph Cemetery. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 5, 2019