Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Kyle Jr.

Add a Memory
Henry Kyle Jr. Obituary
Henry Kyle Jr.

Butler - Harry Samuel Kyle Jr. (97) of Butler, KY passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Harry was born in Campbell County on August 24, 1922, son of the late Harry Sr. and Elizabeth Cook Kyle. Harry was a veteran of the United States Army, POW during WWII. Member of the Butler United Methodist Church, forty years of service at the C&O Railroad, member of the Masonic Orion #222 and the Scottish Rite Valley of Covington. Harry is survived by his children James (Carol) Kyle, Cheryl (Gary) Baker, Paula (Donald) Wright, Mark (Nancy) Kyle, sister Betty Klump, 13 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandcildren. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his wife Bernice S. Kyle, sister Delores Patton and granddaughters Christa Kopp and Julia Elizabeth Kyle. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Butler United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11am also at the church. Harry's final resting place will be in the St. Stephens Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Butler United Methodist Church 8417 US-27, Butler, KY 41006.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now