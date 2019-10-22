|
Henry Kyle Jr.
Butler - Harry Samuel Kyle Jr. (97) of Butler, KY passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Harry was born in Campbell County on August 24, 1922, son of the late Harry Sr. and Elizabeth Cook Kyle. Harry was a veteran of the United States Army, POW during WWII. Member of the Butler United Methodist Church, forty years of service at the C&O Railroad, member of the Masonic Orion #222 and the Scottish Rite Valley of Covington. Harry is survived by his children James (Carol) Kyle, Cheryl (Gary) Baker, Paula (Donald) Wright, Mark (Nancy) Kyle, sister Betty Klump, 13 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandcildren. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his wife Bernice S. Kyle, sister Delores Patton and granddaughters Christa Kopp and Julia Elizabeth Kyle. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Butler United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11am also at the church. Harry's final resting place will be in the St. Stephens Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Butler United Methodist Church 8417 US-27, Butler, KY 41006.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019