Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Henry L. Fuller Jr.


1929 - 2019
Henry L. Fuller Jr. Obituary
Henry L. Fuller, Jr.

Fort Thomas - Henry L. Fuller, Jr., 90 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on October 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY. Henry was born July 11, 1929 in Newport, KY to Henry Fuller and Betty Tolliver Fuller. Mr. Fuller was a graduate of Newport High School. Worked for Thoma Sutton as an Optician. He loved collecting stamps, coins, working on genealogy, St. Augustine and the beach. He also loved his dog Susie. Henry is survived by his Wife of 70 years, Dixie Sue (nee Rath) Fuller, Daughter, Cynthia (Tony) Kolf, Son, Mark (Sandy) Fuller, Daughter, Jennifer (Troy Shadowen) Woeste, Son, Matt (Glenda) Fuller, 7 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky with the service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place in Peach Grove Cemetery, Peach Grove, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
