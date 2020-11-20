Henry R. Mock
beloved husband of Anna F. Mock (nee Baldwin), loving father of Laurel (Mike) Taylor, Heather (Brian) Creech and Richard (JoAnn) Mock, grandfather of Anna M. Mock, Chelsea Taylor, Jessica Creech, Hannah Baker, Scotty Creech, Dillon Mock, Vinnie Mock, great grandfather of Landon, Emerson, Olivia and Charlotte, brother of Carl (Dottie) Mock, Bill (Sandy) Mock and Jan (Joleen) Mock, also many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at age 73. A celebration of life will be at a later time. www.vittstermeranderson.com