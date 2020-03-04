|
Henry "Hank" Raap
Union - Henry (Hank) Bernard Raap, age 93, of Union, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Hank was born to the late Henry D. and late Betty (nee' Mayer) Raap on April 9, 1926 and grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hank studied for the ministry in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and was sent to Poltimore, Quebec, Canada for his Vicarage. It was there that he met his wife, Elvas (Ellie) Olga nee' Cheslock and they were married for 69 years, until her death in 2018. Hank moved his young, growing family back to his hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was employed at Western Electric Company. Hank was transferred to Downers Grove, Illinois and then to Jamestown, North Carolina and continued to work for them until 1984 when he retired to a life of leisure and travel. In 1997 they moved to Union, Kentucky. Throughout those years, even though Hank did not become an ordained minister, he continued to serve our Lord in various capacities in the church; such as Chairman of the Board of Elders, Chairman of the Building Committee, Chairman of the Congregation, Sunday School/Bible Study teacher, and a member of the choir wherever he lived. Loving father of Betty Brower (Frank), Debbie Jaremba (Ed), Gary Raap, Bernie Raap (Beth), Marijo Raap, Leroy Raap (Lori), and Kevin Raap. Cherished Grandfather of 14- Amy Yonkman (Chris), Michael Brower (Jen), Lori Bagwell (Jay), Cheryl Jaremba, Keith Raap (Jillian), Jesse Raap (Tegan), Scott Raap, Mandy Hawver, Brad Hawver, Preston Hawver, Travis Hawver, Jason Raap, Jackie Raap and Amber Raap. Dear Great-grandfather to Erin, Olivia, Audrey and Amelia Yonkman and Justin, Andrew, and Riley Brower. Hank is also survived by brother-in-law, Stanley Cheslock (Susan); sister-in-law, Anne Cheslock; and numerous nieces and nephews in the States and Canada. In addition to his parents and wife, Hank is preceded in death by their infant daughter, Barbara; his brother and wife, Rev. George and Maxine Raap; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Tom Hawley; parents-in-law, Isidore and Hattie (nee' Dale) Cheslock; brothers-in-law Leonard Cheslock (Elsie), Arnold Cheslock (Grania), Harold Cheslock; and sister-in-law Vivien Cheslock. Hank's Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 14, at Good Sheppard Lutheran Church, 9066 Gunpowder Road, Florence, Kentucky at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials to Good Sheppard Lutheran Church are requested in lieu of flowers. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020