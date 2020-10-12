1/1
Henry Sellmeyer
Edgewood - Henry R. Sellmeyer, of Edgewood, KY, was born on December 4, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Sellmeyer and his mother Ludwina (Volkmuth) Sellmeyer Cushing; his sister, Marty Pohlgeers, and his half-brother John Cushing. Henry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nina Morehead Sellmeyer. His three children, Pamela, Karen (Shaler) Derickson, Hank/Hap. His six grandchildren, Henry/"J Bird" (Jill), Shay/"Grunt" (Whitney), Alex/"Bear" (Grace), Henry/"Hammer", Jennifer/"Noodles", Michael/"Monk". His three great-grandchildren, Lilian/"Little Grunt", Griffin/"Popeye", and Lenora "Little, Little Grunt". Henry also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mother of God Church, Covington, KY at a later date. There will be no visitation as Henry has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Drive - Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 or to Redwood 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2020.
