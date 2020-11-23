1/
Herbert Aloysius Vonderheide
Herbert Aloysius Vonderheide

Cincinnati - Herbert Aloysius, passed away at Twin Towers Retirement Community on November 21, 2020, at age 94. Born on April 30, 1926, in St. Bernard, Ohio, son of the late William and Bertha Vonderheide. Preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Rita M. (nee Sobrinos) Vonderheide, his brothers Elmer and Clifford Vonderheide, and his sister Edith Hartkemeyer. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Herb was retired from Procter & Gamble and volunteered at Mercy-Mt. Airy Hospital and at Cincinnati Museum Center. The family would like to thank the staff of Twin Towers for their care and kindness in Herb's final days. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue (College Hill) 45224 on Friday, November 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in St. Bernard. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
