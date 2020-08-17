1/1
Herbert Cummins
Herbert Cummins

Covington - Cummins, Herbert G., 77, of Covington, KY passed away on August 14, 2020 at his home. He is preceded by his wife, Helen Cummins. He is also preceded by his parents: John and Emma Joe Cummins; brothers: Clayton Cummins, Jack Cummins, John David Cummins and Billy Cummins; and sister, Mary Ethel Ertel. Herbert is survived by his daughters: Tracy Witt, Sarah (David) Stevens and Amy (Neil) Wilhelmus; 3 grandchildren (Justin, Austin and Corran); two sisters: Emma Mae Finnell and Theresa Ann Henry; and one brother, Ernie Joe Cummins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19 from 10: 00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at South Side Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Ave., Covington, KY. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Linden Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made to South Side Baptist Church




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
