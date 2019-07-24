Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Henry Hammer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Herbert Henry Hammer Obituary
Herbert Henry Hammer

Cary, NC - Herbert Henry Hammer passed away July 20, 2019 in Cary, NC. He was born in Morning View, KY on January 25, 1930 to Leona Gertude Arlinghaus Hammer and Joseph Camillus Hammer. He grew up in Covington, KY and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. His service to country spanned 20 years including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon retirement from the military, he remained in the Charleston, SC area and worked as a plumbing and electrical contractor. After his beloved wife, Sophie "Shirley" Hammer, passed away, he moved to Cary, NC to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Coon and her husband, Wyatt, and their children, Lauren Wyman (Ken) and Brian Coon. He is also survived by his siblings, Mickey Bowen and Bert Slaughter, and nieces and nephews.

Viewing and receiving of friends will take place starting at 2:30 pm Thursday, July 25th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511, followed by a service at 3:30 pm.

Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now