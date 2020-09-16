Herbert Hess



Herbert Hess, born Nov. 1948, died on Sep 9 in his home, of natural causes. He was laid to rest in Newport, TN. Herbert was born in New York City to Manfred and Hildegard (Katzenstein) Hess. He worked for S & H Green Stamps before moving to Cincinnati, where he worked at Proctor & Gamble. He retired to Del Rio, Tennessee. His parents and a brother preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Gaylene (List), a sister, Sigrid in New York, and 2 nieces and a nephew.









