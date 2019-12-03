|
Herbert Kenneth Bridges
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Grace Lillian Bridges for 40 years. Loving father of Teresa (Doug) Hellweg and Patti (Paul) Betsch. Cherished grandfather of Randy (Janine) Hartmann and Heather (Matthew) Enzweiler; great-grandfather of Owen, Addison, Lilly, Jovie, Boone and Polly. Dear brother-in-law to Ethel Bridges. Survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ken was a 50 year member of Calvary Masonic Lodge #700 and loved golfing and camping with family and friends. Ken passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 87 years. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Followed by interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries, St. Jude or City Gospel Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019