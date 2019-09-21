|
|
Herbert Mills Goshorn
Cold Spring - Herbert Mills Goshorn, 92, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on September 18, 2019 at the Cold Spring Transitional Care Center in Cold Spring, KY. He was a long-time stereotyper with The Cincinnati Enquirer from 1951 to 1979 with a brief stint at The Cincinnati Post and Times Star. Mr. Goshorn enlisted in OCS US Army in 1946, served during the Korean Conflict, was 2nd Lieutenant, acted as Adjutant and Company Commander, and was Honorably Discharged in 1946 as 1st Lieutenant. After returning from the military, he married his high school sweetheart, Jane Herfurth, and resided in Northern Kentucky. Mr. Goshorn became deeply involved in the Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Captain for about ten years. He was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cold Spring and later, All Saints Episcopal Church, also in Cold Spring. He managed the warehouse of Reliable Castings Corporation in Cincinnati from 1977, finally retiring in 1982. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; as well as his son, David (Gillian) Goshorn; his father, Herbert Ward Goshorn, and his mother, Althea Elizabeth Goshorn; and three younger brothers; Richard, Daniel and Melvin. Mr. Goshorn is survived by his daughters, Marsha DuPuy, Goshen, KY; Shelley Goshorn, Cold Spring, KY; Debra Ross (Gary), Alexandria, KY; and son Paul (Nathalie) Goshorn, Hanford, CA. He is also survived by his brother, Steven (Honey) Goshorn; and his six grandchildren; J.B., David, John, Clint, Natalie and Paul Jr.; as well as his three great-grandchildren; Summer, Stellen and Sophie. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home; 106 Ft. Thomas Avenue; Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Funeral ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the at AmericanCancerSociety.org. Online condolences can be shared at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 21, 2019