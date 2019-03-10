Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Highland Meadows Drive, club house number 2
Highland Heights, KY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
Beattyville, KY
View Map
Herbert N. Flutmus

Ft. Thomas - Herbert N. Flutmus, 63 of Ft. Thomas passed away February 24, 2019 at Mercy Clermont Hospital. He is survived by and will be missed by his loving family, daughter Amy M. Flutmus, son Joseph M. Flutmus, grandchildren Matthew and Angela, adopted grandson Trenton, sister Kelly Schwartz, nephews Jason, Bryon and Trevor, great-grand-niece Peyton and great-grand-nephew Quentin. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15 from 7-9pm at Highland Meadows Drive, club house number 2, Highland Heights, KY. Burial will be on Saturday, March 23 in Beattyville, KY. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
