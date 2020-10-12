Herbert "Herb" Stodghill
Burlington - Herbert (Herb) Stodghill passed away on Friday October 10th at The Seasons of Alexandria. He was born Oct 24, 1944 in Dayton, KY . His parents were Bertha Marie Weber and Herbert Lionel Stodghill. Herb grew up in Bellevue graduating from Bellevue High School and attending Trinity Lutheran Church. Herb started his career in Stock Brokerage in 1964 at CH Reiter Company working on the trading floor of the Cincinnati Stock Exchange. He progressed as Head Cashier, Operational Mgr, Stockbroker, and Partner. In 1986 he opened the 1st Stock Brokerage in Northern KY. Herb had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed getting together with his friends playing Euchre and vacationing at Siesta Key, FL. He especially enjoyed being with his family. His favorite sporting event was the Kentucky Derby .He attended the Kentucky Derby or hosted a Derby party every year. Preceded by death was his father Herbert Lionel Stodghill , mother Bertha Marie (Weber) Stodghill, and brother Ronald Stodghill. He leaves his wife of 46 years Susan, son Dustan (Angie) and granddaughter Ainsley, daughter Jennifer Lerich, grandson Frank Waters (Angie) two great granddaughters, sisters Judy Meng and Nancy Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In appreciation for all their help over the past 5 years, we are asking that memorial contributions be sent to the Hebron Fire Dept 3120 N Bend Rd Hebron, Ky 41048. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com