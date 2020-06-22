Herbert Vonderheide
Cincinnati - was predeceased by his devoted parents, Herbert J. and Clara M. Vonderheide along with his three beloved sisters: Cealie Moffat of Dayton and Clare Williams and Anna Mae Hatke of Cincinnati, Ohio. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Herb was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9th, 1929. He lived for most of his life in College Hill and attended St. Clare Parish, and a member of the Bereavement Committee, many times helping Father George. He was a custodian for the Cincinnati Plumbers Association for many decades. For well into his 80's, Herb was an active member of The Knights of Columbus. Never forgetting a birthday, Herb was cherished by his many nieces and nephews as the kind and ever caring Uncle that he was. He was an avid fan of The Cincinnati Reds, never missing a radio broadcast of the game. Uncle Herb will be missed by all for the simple joy and kindness he brought into this world and shared with all those he met. Herb passed away on June 19th, 2020 at the age of 90, following a short illness. The visitation for Herb will be from 10AM until service at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 24th at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.