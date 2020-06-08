Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman "Doug" Cochran



Foster - passed away Sunday June 7, 2020 at his home.Preceded in death by his wife Tina Lefevers Cochran. Doug is survived by his son Johnathan Cochran, sisters Wilma Sizemore, Pam Kirby, Carol Cromer, grandchildren Kaleb, Johnathan Jr., Zachary and Trenton. Visitation will be held 9-11am Friday, June 12, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral service will be at 11am, also at the funeral home.









