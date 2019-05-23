Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery
3227 Dixie Highway
Erlanger, KY
Herman Edward Hale


Herman Edward Hale
Herman Edward Hale Obituary
Herman Edward Hale

Independence - Herman Edward Hale, of Independence, KY passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY at the age of 93. He was born in Edwardsville, VA on December 29, 1925 to the late William and Anna Hale. Herman was a former Lineman with FirstEnergy and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Everyone knew Herman. If you have driven through Independence and Florence over the last several years, it's likely you have seen Herman walking along the roads. Herman exercised day and night, often walking for hours along highways accounting for thousands of miles over his lifetime. He also had a passion for digging and plowing things. If someone needed land dug up or a tree removed, Herman was there to lend a hand. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ula Marie Hale and three brothers, William Hale, Eugene Hale and Benjamin Hale. Herman is survived by his children, Mary Jo Fitzpatrick and Patrick Edward Hale; special friend and caregiver, Pauline Blake; two grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. Herman touched so many lives and those that knew him will mourn his loss and cherish his memory. A visitation for Herman will be held from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018. Memorials in Herman's name can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may personally mail a donation to them at the address above. For directions, to order flowers, to share a memory or condolence, or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019
