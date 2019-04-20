|
Herman H. Erfman
Morning View - Herman H. Erfman, 78, of Morning View, Kentucky passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1941 to the late Harry and Fanny Erfman. Herman served his country in the US Army. On November 19, 1963 Herman married Barbara Pelcha and she preceded him in death. Herman loved anything outside, especially fishing, camping and gardening. According to his son Shawn, he was a "preacher" of sorts, sharing his wisdom on any number of subjects. Herman also enjoyed spending time with his family, and they will miss him greatly.
Along with his wife Barbara and his parents Harry and Fannie, Herman was preceded in death by several family members.
Herman is survived by his loving children Shawn Erfman and Kimberly (Randy) Rump; grandchildren Valerie Rump, Amanda Klette, Scotty Rump, Khiana Erfman; great grandchildren Colline Stone, Dominick Stone and Biankah Stone; nephew Junior Rector; nieces Vicky Rector, Lonna Summer and Rhonda Nunlist.
A visitation will be held on April 22, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11:30 am until 2 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
