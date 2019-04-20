Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Erfman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman H. Erfman


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Herman H. Erfman Obituary
Herman H. Erfman

Morning View - Herman H. Erfman, 78, of Morning View, Kentucky passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1941 to the late Harry and Fanny Erfman. Herman served his country in the US Army. On November 19, 1963 Herman married Barbara Pelcha and she preceded him in death. Herman loved anything outside, especially fishing, camping and gardening. According to his son Shawn, he was a "preacher" of sorts, sharing his wisdom on any number of subjects. Herman also enjoyed spending time with his family, and they will miss him greatly.

Along with his wife Barbara and his parents Harry and Fannie, Herman was preceded in death by several family members.

Herman is survived by his loving children Shawn Erfman and Kimberly (Randy) Rump; grandchildren Valerie Rump, Amanda Klette, Scotty Rump, Khiana Erfman; great grandchildren Colline Stone, Dominick Stone and Biankah Stone; nephew Junior Rector; nieces Vicky Rector, Lonna Summer and Rhonda Nunlist.

A visitation will be held on April 22, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11:30 am until 2 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now