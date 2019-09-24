Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Rd.
Cinti, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Rd.
Cinti, OH
Herman J. Mirlenbrink


1927 - 2019
Herman J. Mirlenbrink Obituary
Herman J. Mirlenbrink

Delhi - Age 92, beloved husband of 68 years to the late Marian A. Mirlenbrink (nee Boller) loving father of Diane (Earl) Moeller, Janice (Ted) Palmer, Norbert (Peggy) Mirlenbrink, Gary (Debi) Mirlenbrink, Sharon Mirlenbrink and Sue (Russell) Carlton, dear grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild, dear brother of the late William, Robert and Larry Mirlenbrink, numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away September 19, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28th at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd., Cinti, OH 45233 from 9:45AM until time of funeral mass 11AM. Memorials may be made to Bayley, 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cinti, OH 45233. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
