|
|
Herman J. Rumpke
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Osterhues), loving father of Herman B. (Clare), LeeAnn (William) Cisco and David (Pamela) Rumpke, grandfather of Erica and Nicholas, Megan and Benjamin, dear brother of Sr. Marianna Rumpke, S.N.D., Dorothy Compton and the late Virginia Ollinger, Albert, Edward, Ray and Robert Rumpke. After spending Saturday with Rose, his first tee time in heaven with his four other brothers was noon on Sunday, September 15th where he scored his first hole in one. Visitation at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road, 45231 Saturday, September 21st from 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Donations may be made to Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly or YMCA. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019