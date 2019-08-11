Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
3285 Mills Rd
Taylor Mill, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
3285 Mills Rd
Taylor Mill, KY
Hermina Dorothy Kleindel


1928 - 2019
Hermina Dorothy Kleindel Obituary
Hermina Dorothy Kleindel

Independence - Dorothy was born April 19, 1928, in Dane County, Wisconsin. The daughter of Herman and Frieda (Christen) Lobsinger. She was married to Wilbert F. Kleindl, Jr., June 11, 1949, at St. Peter's Rectory, Beaver Dam, WI. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Croix Falls High School, St. Croix Falls, WI, member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Independence, KY. Dorothy had been employed by the Federal Government for several years in St. Paul, MN, before her marriage. In later years Dorothy was employed by the Enterprise Newspaper in Cambridge Springs, PA, and retired from the State of Kentucky in 1994 in Campbellsville. Dorothy was active in volunteer work with her church, school and local organizations, as well as a member of the General Federation of Womens Clubs for nearly 40 years. Survivors include three sons: Gregory (Cynthia), Sarona, WI; Gary (Susan), Lexington, KY; David (Sherry), Pittsburgh, PA; four daughters: Kathleen (Leslie) Eichman, Marco Island, FL; Karen (William) Burns, East Liverpool, OH; Cynthia (Thomas) Frye, Union, KY; Joan (Russell) Evanski, Citrus Heights, CA; One Brother, Donald (Lorrain) Lobsinger, Mobile, AL; two granddaughters, seven grandsons, five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wilbert in 1987, her sister Helen, her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Russell Berndt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church, Taylor Mill, KY, or the . Dorothy got much enjoyment from her trips to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, needlework and playing cards. One of her most fondest memories was spent with her sister Helen, when they visited paternal relatives in Switzerland. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9AM - 11AM at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow beginning at 11AM, also at the church. Burial will take place at later date at Saint Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
