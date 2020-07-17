Herschel Kenneth Campbell
Walton - Herschel Kenneth Campbell passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 12, 2020. He was born in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Herschel H and Anyce Elise Campbell (Ritchie). Prior to his retirement, Herschel was employed as a supervisor by Ryder Transportation. He kept in touch with many of his coworkers and often shared fond memories of his travels across the country as part of his responsibility. He spent his free time with his partner, Stephanie and his family. He enjoyed all sports and was a walking encyclopedia of old sports statistics and trivia which he shared in long conversations with his Uncle Hagan. University of Kentucky basketball was his passion, a joy he shared with his son Jake. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. Those surviving to keep Herschel's memory alive are his son Jacob Campbell and his beloved partner, Stephanie Zimmerman as well as his brother Timothy (Debbie) Campbell. Also mourning his death are his Uncle Hagan (Jeannie) Ritchie, his cousin Bruce (Randy) Clark, nephews Alex and Quinn Campbell as well as many other relatives and friends. In keeping with Herschel's wishes, he will be cremated and the family will host a celebration of his life in the near future. Expressions of sympathy may be made to his family in care of Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11302 Madison Pike, Independence, Ky 41051. To leave a condolence message or to share a memory of Herschel for his family, visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
.