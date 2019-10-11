Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Resources
More Obituaries for Hettie Doyle)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hettie Jean Brown(nee Doyle)

Add a Memory
Hettie Jean Brown(nee Doyle) Obituary
Hettie Jean Brown(nee Doyle)

Naples, FL and formerly of Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Cullen Ray Brown. Loving mother of Marilyn (Stan) Faeth and the late Michael Brown. Cherished grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Geraldine Wilson of Liberty, KY., Patsy Carman of Summerville, SC. and Elwood Doyle of Baltimore, MD. Hettie passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years. A special thanks to staff and friends for their excellent care at the Carlisle in Naples, FL. Services were held in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to North Naples United Methodist Church or of Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now