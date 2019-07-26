|
Hilda Molnar Heineman
Colerain Twp, - Beloved wife of the late James Heineman; loving mother of Jim (former wife Phyllis and her daughter, Tess Herrmann) and Mark (Joyce) Heineman, Sr.; devoted grandmother of Mark Heineman, Jr. and Lauren (Joe) Young; dear sister of Bill Molnar and the late Elsie Plover, Jul Molnar, and Irene Verdone passed away on July 24, 2019. She worked at P&G for over 30 years. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am. If desired, memorials may be made to the , Susan G. Komen Fight for the Cure, or to . Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019