Hilda (Trainor) Murray
Hilda Murray (nee Trainor)

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 64 years to John "Jack" Murray. Loving mother of Jack (Cathy) Murray, Patricia (Ron) Pope, Mark (Sherry) Murray and Sharon (Gary) Groneck. Dear grandmother of Denise, Katie, David, Matt, Carlie, Jacob, Luke, Angela, Julie and the late James. Great grandmother of Emma, Jackson, Cara, Simon and Evie. Sister of the late James, Robert, Dorothy Roesner, David and Thomas. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Hilda passed away Saturday, August, 15, 2020, at age 92. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Thursday 10-11:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224, at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH, 45263. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
