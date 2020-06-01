Hoang Van Nguyen
Florence - Hoang Van Nguyen, 72 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Saigon, Vietnam in 1947 and came to the United States in 1975. Hoang is preceded in death by his wife, Hop Luu Nguyen and their son Dominique Nguyen. He is survived by his children Joe Nguyen (Erin), Jeff Nguyen, and Nancy Nguyen (Paul); his five grandchildren and six sisters. A visitation will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.