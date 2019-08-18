Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hobert Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hobert Arthur

Add a Memory
Hobert Arthur Obituary
Hobert Arthur

Branch Hill - Hobert L. Arthur. Husband of the late Betty J. Arthur (Nee Bailey). Loving father of Brenda Schmoock, David (Robin) Barrett, Pamela Moran, Scott Arthur, James Arthur, and the late Debbie Ann Applegate. Devoted Grandfather of Theodore Barrett, Adam Barrett, Ashley Schmoock, Jennifer Ross, Morgan Arthur, Dylan Arthur, and the late Shannon Bailey. Great Grandfather of 6 Great Grandchildren. Dear brother of Rose Snider. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by "Munchie". Wednesday August 14, 2019 age 80. Friends will be received at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm, where services will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment Union Cemetery Symmes Township. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Hobert be directed to Branch Hill United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hobert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now