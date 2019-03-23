Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hobert Lutes Obituary
Hobert Lutes

Covington - Hobert Lutes, 88, of Covington, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Villaspring of Erlanger. He worked as a machine operator at the Wiedemann Brewery. He loved antiquing and going to flea markets. Preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; brothers, Buford, Clarence, Sherman, George, Gordon, James, and Dalton Lutes; and sisters, Della, Hazel, and Grace. Survived by 4 sons, Daniel Lutes, Tim (Dedra) Lutes, Randy Lutes, and Steve Lutes; brother, Luther Lutes; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 12 NOON until funeral at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 27 - all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell. For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
