Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Hobert Smith Obituary
Cold Spring - Hobert Smith, age 78, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Seasons @ Alexandria after a long illness. He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church, Ft. Thomas, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Nora Smith; three brothers, William, J.R., and Jimmy Smith; two sisters, Nora Ellen Smith and Joyce Stull. Hobert is survived by his wife, Janet Smith (nee Buchanan); sons, Randall Smith(Peggy) and Paul Smith (Nicole); four lovely grandchildren: Tyler, Catie, Trinity, and Cody; sisters, Faye Perkins, Cynthia Ward, Lydia Bolia, and Kathy McDowell; brother, Richard Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30th from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, Kentucky. Interment will follow in Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: Living Hope Baptist Church, 1080 Highland Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or The Seasons @ Alexandria, 7341 E Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
