Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
Holly Buckhart Obituary
Holly Buckhart

Glencoe - Holly Bradford Buckhart, 44 of Glencoe, passed away Monday March 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. She was a server at Frisch's in Erlanger, loved shopping and spending time with family. Holly was preceded in death by parents, George and Shirley Dunagin Bradford; brothers, George Petey Bradford Jr. and William Billy Bradford; sisters, Paula Ruth Knipp and Lorna Sue Bradford. Survivors include son, Dylan Bradford; sister, Penny (Edward) Manning and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday March 22nd from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to Brighton Recovery Center, 375 Weaver Road Florence, KY 41042. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
