Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Elsmere - Charles Edward Holmes, 97, of Elsmere, KY passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:20AM. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late, William N. and Emma G. Holmes. Charles retired from the IRS as a Federal Revenue Officer and previously worked for G.E. for 11 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of Taylor Mill Seventh-day Adventist Church. Charles was also the commander of VFW Post 5301, secretary of the Fifth District Federation of Kentucky Sportsmen and a member of the American Legion Post 20. He was an avid local sports fan who enjoyed fishing, bible studies, being outdoors, playing the guitar and piddling in the garden. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Laverne Holmes; son, Charles Lynn Holmes; niece, Betty (Tom) Neely and brother in law, Creston "Pete" Dishon. Services for Charles were held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence. Interment with full Military Honors took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Taylor Mill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5235 Taylor Mill Rd., Taylor Mill, KY 41015 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
