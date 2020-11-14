1/1
Homer Groger
Homer Groger

Independence, KY - Homer Louis Groger, age 100. Resident of Independence, KY formerly of Taylor Mill, KY. Passed to his eternal home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mercy Health-Clermont, Batavia, OH. He was retired from the Union Terminal Cincinnati, OH. Member and Deacon of Madison Avenue Christian Church, Covington, KY. Member of Pohlmann and Linnneman VFW Post #1484, and an avid horseshoe player and Red's Baseball fan.. Preceded in death by his: beloved wife Betty Stephens Groger (3-26-1989); parents Howard Joseph and Anna L. Scott Groger and brothers Harold, Carl, and Lawrence Groger. He is survived by his: daughter Darline M. Ivey; sons Louis A. (Marty A.), Ronald J. and Gary Groger; Grandchildren: Susan Minton, Brian and Mark Groger, Keith, Greg and Kevin Ivey. Great grandchildren: Mackenzie Loudon, Makayla, Laney and Hank Groger, Emma and Ben Minton, Taylor, Lauren, Erin, John, Blake, and Hazel Ivey and Braydan Riggs; Great Great Grandson Carter Cummins. Visitation Tuesday, November 17th from 5:00PM until hour of service at 7:00PM, Madison Avenue Christian Church, Covington, KY. Military honors and interment Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18th.. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Madison Avenue Christian Church's Book of Remembrance, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
