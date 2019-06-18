Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Honey Tessler

Cincinnati - Tessler, Honey, age 80, passed away June 16, 2019, beloved wife of the late Irvin J. Tessler, devoted mother of Robyn (Randy Lewis) Collins & Samuel "Drew Tessler of Oregon, dear sister of Pamela Jenkins of Westminster, British Columbia, loving grandmother of Tyler & Chad Collins and Shama, Rebekkah & Kayla Tessler. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Wednesday, June 19, 11:30 A.M. Visitation will begin at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family following the interment at the residence of Mary & Ernie Higgs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to . Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019
