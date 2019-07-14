Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
6708 Main St
Newtown, OH 45244
(513) 561-9580
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Veronica Church Mt. Carmel
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Veronica Church Mt. Carmel
Newtown - Age 91. Wife of the late Orville Hornsby. Loving mother of Barbara (Earl) Hammack, Charles Jr. (Sondra) Marshall. Step mother of Teresa Roberts and the late William (surviving wife Diane) Hornsby, late Donna Kraag and the late Greg Hornsby. Grandmother of Bart (Karen), Brett (Jessica) Hammack, Brooke (Kyle) Yockey, Chad and Tyler Marshall. Numerous great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wed. from 9:30 AM until 10:30 Mass of Christian Burial St. Veronica Church Mt. Carmel. Memorials are preferred to . Moore Family Funeral Homes
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
