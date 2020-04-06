Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Hotche (Clara) Pastor

Hotche (Clara) Pastor Obituary
Hotche (Clara) Pastor

Mason - Age 94, passed away April 2, 2020, beloved wife of the late Herbert Pastor, loving mother of Steven (Iris) Pastor, Beverly (Richard) Mayer, JoAnn (Stan) Peerless and Pamela (David) Meisner, dear grandmother to many adoring grandchildren and loving great grandmother to many more. Services were held at the convenience to the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
