Howard C. McManus
Springdale - Age 95. Passed away on March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie T. (nee Gallagher) McManus. Devoted father of Colleen (Steve) Tuchfarber, Sheila (Len) Lucas, Michael McManus (Gary James), and the late Kevin M. & David P. McManus. Grandfather of 9. Great grandfather of 15. Brother of Larry (Loretta) McManus and Evelyn (John) Corcoran. Preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Friends may call at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9 AM - 10:30 AM. Mass of Eternal Rest will immediately follow at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 at 11 AM. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020