1/
Howard E. Everhart
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard E. Everhart

Cincinnati - Howard Edward Everhart, born in Cincinnati, OH on Oct. 15, 1922, died in Fishers, IN on Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by parents Howard Melvin Everhart and Theresa Marie (Jones) Everhart, wives Helen (Smith) Everhart in 1991, Louise Everhart in 2010, and Rose (Spaeth) Everhart in 2018, and son Thomas Edward in 2009. Howard is survived by son John Howard, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. After graduating from Withrow High School, Howard went on to serve as Electricians mate for the US Navy on the USS Oakland during WWII. He was a self-employed business man, and worked in service station installation & maintenance with Gulf Oil in Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky. Howard loved to travel throughout the U.S. including Hawaii & Alaska, as well as Canada, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, and France; he also enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing cards. Loved by all for his friendliness, cheerfulness, & humor. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved