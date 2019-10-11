|
Howard J. Dunteman
Cincinnati - was a lifelong resident of Cincinnati. Age 89. An avid reader and writer, he was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Kenyon College and the University of Cincinnati Evening College. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the 224th Infantry Regiment of the 40th Division. He was a member of the Carson Masonic Lodge and past president of the Cincinnati Astronomical Society. He worked for King Bag and Mfg. Co. in Northside for 22 years. Brother of the late Robert H. Dunteman (Dorothy) and Paul H. Dunteman Sr. (Virginia). Visitation at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Rd on Tuesday, October 15 at 6:00 PM immediately followed by E.T. Carson Masonic Lodge Service at 7 PM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019