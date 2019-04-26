|
Howard J. Mills
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Eileen A. Mills (Nee Grannan) for 62 years. Loving father of David Mills, Mary Klug, Tom Mills, Dan (Christa) Mills, Julie (Matt) Rusk, Patricia Mills and the late Joseph Mills. Devoted grandfather of Dan Jr., Hunter, Hannah, Sadie, Sean and Gage. Dear brother of Eileen Bacovin and Neal (Mary Ann) Mills and brother in law of Betty Jane (Jim) Seibert. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 84 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY from 10:00 AM until time of Blessing Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Education Fund, 1175 Overlook Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019