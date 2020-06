Howard J. MushabenAnderson Twp - Howard J. Mushaben, age 98 of Anderson Twp., died June 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elaine Mushaben (nee Ober), devoted father of Dr. Joyce Mushaben, Diane (Dr. James) Otrembiak, Mary (Kenneth) White, and Paul (Janell) Mushaben, dear brother of the late Robert, Virginia, and Audrey Mushaben. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church on Thursday, June 11 at 9:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 9 to 9:30 am. Memorials may be directed to St. Rose Church or Roger Bacon High School. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.