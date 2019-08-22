|
Howard "Hotty" Joseph Maher, Sr.
Dry Ridge - Howard "Hotty" Joseph Maher, Sr., 75, a Dry Ridge Resident, formerly of Cincinnati, formerly of Grant Co., KY, Tuesday August 20, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
"Hotty", as he was affectionately known and loved, worked as a driller and blaster for R.C. Durr and Company, working many years in highway construction. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was the husband of Toni Head Maher.
Survivors include his wife, Maria (aka: Toni) Head Maher
Visitation will be Friday August 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30: p.m. at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Homes in Williamstown. Funeral services will be held at 12:30: with burial in KVC-N.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019