Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Howard Joseph "Hotty" Maher Sr.

Howard Joseph "Hotty" Maher Sr. Obituary
Howard "Hotty" Joseph Maher, Sr.

Dry Ridge - Howard "Hotty" Joseph Maher, Sr., 75, a Dry Ridge Resident, formerly of Cincinnati, formerly of Grant Co., KY, Tuesday August 20, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

"Hotty", as he was affectionately known and loved, worked as a driller and blaster for R.C. Durr and Company, working many years in highway construction. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was the husband of Toni Head Maher.

Survivors include his wife, Maria (aka: Toni) Head Maher

Visitation will be Friday August 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30: p.m. at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Homes in Williamstown. Funeral services will be held at 12:30: with burial in KVC-N.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019
