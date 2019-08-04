Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Mausoleum of Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave.
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Mausoleum of Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave.
Howard Kay

Howard Kay

West Chester - Howard G Kay, 88, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie A Kay (nee Lay). Devoted father of Cynthia Kay DeVore (Ric), Nancy Ann Schmidt (Ed), and Douglas Howard Kay. Loving grandfather of Chris (Sarah), Kevin (Allison), and Carly DeVore (Zack Stephenson), Katie McVicker, Molly and Megan Schmidt and Liam Kay; great grandfather of Chael and Charlotte DeVore, Aiden and Jackson McVicker and Raelynn Whitson. Beloved son of the late Anna and Leonard Kay. Howard was a graduate of Hughes High School, CCM and UC Teachers College where he earned undergraduate and master degrees. He was a longtime educator for Oak Hills Schools, retiring as Principal of Oakdale Elementary School. He was a watercolorist, former member of Westwood Cheviot Church of Christ and a volunteer at Opera and Playhouse productions. He served in the US Army Band during the Korean War. Friends are invited to greet the family Sat., Aug. 10, 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM at the Memorial Mausoleum of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the www.arthritis.org

www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
