Howard L Messer Sr.
Union - Howard L. Messer, Sr., 85 years of age, peacefully entered in to rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Howard was born in Knox County, KY to the late James and Ruth Jackson Clark. Howard is also preceded in death by his first wife, Janous Messer (1984). He proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed cars and worked many years in automotive repair. He was a former member of Union Baptist Church. Howard leaves behind his loving Wife Ethel Messer, Sons Howard Messer Jr. (Ada), Daniel L. Messer, and Daughter Vivian Kay. He was the loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 4 Sisters and 1 Brother. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042 with the funeral service to follow at 7PM. Burial will be at Tuggle Cemetery in Heidrick, KY. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019