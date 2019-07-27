|
Howard "Gilbert" Mann
Gardnersville - Howard "Gilbert" Mann, 83, of Crittenden, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1935 in Gardnersville, KY to the late, Howard Taft and Erma Mangold Mann. Gilbert was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Coppage Construction after 40 years as a General Superintendent. He has been a devoted member of Wilmington Baptist Church for 60+ years serving as a Deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher. Gilbert had a passion for farming and enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bryce Mann. Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dolores Pfanstiel Mann; nephew, who he raised as his own, David (Sarah) Mann; brother, Paul (Pam) Mann; grandchildren, Michael (Becky) Mann and Eli (Jaimie) Mann; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Benton and Walker; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation for Gilbert will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4PM until 8PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. The Funeral Service will follow the next day Monday, July 29, 2019 beginning at 11AM at Wilmington Baptist Church 15472 Madison Pike. DeMossville, KY 41033. Interment will immediately follow at Gardnersville Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested in Gilbert's name to Wilmington Baptist Church or to Gardnersville Cemetery, 3353 Center Ridge Rd. DeMossville, KY 41033. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 27, 2019