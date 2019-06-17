|
Howard Nienaber
Elsmere - Howard Henry Nienaber, 95, of Elsmere, KY passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence in Elsmere, KY. He was born on February 6, 1924 in Covington, KY to the late Harry and Mary Nienaber. Howard proudly served his country as a member of the US Army Air Corps during WWII. Following the war he attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky. He was also a devout Catholic and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, and a member of St. Henry Church. He was preceded in death by his wife: Evelyn Nienaber, and his siblings: Monsignor Leonard Nienaber, Joseph Nienaber, Norbert Nienaber, Elmer Nienaber, Sister Mary Rita Nienaber, Mary Nienaber, and Robert Nienaber. Howard is survived by his loving children: John, Gregory, Stephen, Ann, Thomas, Leonard, and Michael Nienaber, 3 beloved grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. A memorial visitation will be held for Howard on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10am until 11am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018. A memorial Mass will be held following the visitation at 11am at the Church. Burial of cremains will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10am at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Henry Grade School at 3825 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 17, 2019