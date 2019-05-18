Services
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W. Sharon Rd
Glendale, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W. Sharon Rd
Glendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Whitney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Whitney Obituary
Howard Whitney

Forest Park - Age 85. Passed away on May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Nieminen) Whitney. Devoted father of Wendy (David) Farfsing, Victoria (James) Lucore & Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Jonathan) Gerson. Grandfather of Henry (Amy) Carroll-Farfsing; Robert & John (Taylor) Farfsing; and Nathaniel & Robert Gerson. Great grandfather of Benjamin Carroll-Farfsing & Luna Shearer-Farfsing. Son of Bernice & the late Harry P. Whitney. Brother of Edward (Jenay) Whitney & Harry (Sandy) Whitney. Friends may greet the family at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11:30am. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.