Howard Whitney
Forest Park - Age 85. Passed away on May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Nieminen) Whitney. Devoted father of Wendy (David) Farfsing, Victoria (James) Lucore & Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Jonathan) Gerson. Grandfather of Henry (Amy) Carroll-Farfsing; Robert & John (Taylor) Farfsing; and Nathaniel & Robert Gerson. Great grandfather of Benjamin Carroll-Farfsing & Luna Shearer-Farfsing. Son of Bernice & the late Harry P. Whitney. Brother of Edward (Jenay) Whitney & Harry (Sandy) Whitney. Friends may greet the family at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11:30am. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 18, 2019